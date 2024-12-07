Report: Real Madrid ready to test Man United resolve over unsellable star player

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are exploring the market for new defensive signings.

The La Liga champions are currently on the lookout for defensive options after a number of their players suffered serious injuries.

The likes of David Alaba, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are all out with long term injuries while losing Nacho Fernandez in the summer has left them short in the central defensive department.

They have been linked with a move for Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes but as expected, the Gunners have no intention of selling the Brazilian defender.

According to TBR Football, Carlo Ancelotti’s team have now set their sights on Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentinian has been a huge hit at Old Trafford after joining the club from Ajax under former manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager made a number of signings during his reign at Old Trafford but Martinez has arguably been the best of the lot.

Often criticised for his height as a centre-back, Martinez has proved his critics wrong after coming to the Premier League.

When he is fit, he is one of the first names on the Man United team sheet and the Red Devils consider him a crucial part of their future.

The Premier League giants have no intention of selling the World Cup winner with Argentina but Real Madrid have a habit of turning player’s heads with their interest.

Defenders like Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are all facing an uncertain future at Man United which makes Martinez even more important for Ruben Amorim’s side.

Man United have no desire to sell Lisandro Martinez

As mentioned in the report from Graeme Bailey in TBR Football, “there are no suggestions that Man United would be looking to part company with the Argentine star.”

Martinez is not only a great defender but also a brilliant passer of the ball and helps Man United in playing out from the back.

Real Madrid will have to look for other options if they want a new centre-back in their team.

At the moment, Martinez is unsellable for the Premier League club and the Spanish giants are only going to waste their time if they continue chasing him.