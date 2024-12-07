“Attractive prospect for the club” – Fabrizio Romano drops Man United transfer update

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United are currently exploring the market looking at potential new signings and how they can improve the level of the squad.

Naturally, with the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim, Man United have been linked with a number of players and with the January transfer window arriving soon, transfer speculation will keep on increasing every week.

One area that the club have identified to strengthen in the January transfer window is the left-back position.

The fitness issues suffered by Luke Shaw are likely to force the club to enter the market for a new left-back.

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has been linked with a move to Man United and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shared his thoughts on the defender’s potential move to Old Trafford.

While speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano claimed that Davies could be an attractive option for the Red Devils.

He said:

“There are reports that Alphonso is extending the contract with Bayern but my information is that he is still not decided on anything.

“The situation remains absolutely open for him. My understanding also is that he is not signing anything until Christmas. The idea is to consider all the possibilities.

“Bayern are still there, pushing to extend the contract. There is Real Madrid, interested for a long time and there’s also Manchester United looking for a left-back.

“Alphonso Davies, in case he decides to leave Bayern, could be an attractive prospect for the club.”

Man United face competition from Real Madrid

The Red Devils will have to beat Real Madrid to sign Davies and they have shown in the past that they can do that.

Man United managed to sign Leny Yoro over the La Liga and the Champions League winners and there is no reason why they cannot do it again.

Davies’ contract at Bayern Munich is set to expire next summer and he could become the ideal candidate for the left-back position at Man United.

By the start of January, Davies will be allowed to indulge in talks with other clubs and when that opportunity comes, Man United will have to act quickly as interest will be high in the services of the Canada international defense.