“It’s a complicated problem” – Sir Jim Ratcliffe pinpoints biggest issue at Man United

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now controlling the operations of the club and he hopes to take the club back to their former heights.

Ratcliffe has paid £1.3bn to take a 27.7 percent stake in the club and he is now in charge of the decision making at Old Trafford.

Being a Man United fan, Ratcliffe is determined to make big changes at the club but he knows that it will not be easy.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club back in 2013, Man United have never come close to winning the Premier League or the Champions League.

During that time, they have seen their rivals Manchester City win the league title on a consistent basis as well as the Champions League once.

In conversation with fanzine United We Stand, as reported by Independent, Ratcliffe said:

“Manchester United has become mediocre. It’s not elite and it is supposed to be one of the best football clubs in the world. That’s what it used to be under [Sir] Alex [Ferguson]. There is major change to come to achieve elite status. But already there has been huge change at this club.

“It’s not easy and it’s not quick. It’s a complicated problem and because it has been going for such a long time in this direction, that’s a lot of inertia that has built up in the organisation. Trying to turn what has been relatively mediocre into an elite, top team, is a big task.”

Man United are going through changes under the new hierarchy

Sir Jim has made changes in the hierarchy at the club. Dan Ashworth, who joined as the club’s first-ever sporting director, is a significant hire.

His experience, particularly with the FA and Brighton & Hove Albion, is seen as key to improving the club’s football operations, recruitment, and overall strategy.

Omar Berrada has taken on the role of CEO, overseeing the club’s business and operations, while Jason Wilcox, the new technical director, is tasked with strengthening the club’s footballing structure, including talent development and recruitment.

The new co-owner of Man United, Ratcliffe, is determined to make improvements on and off the field in order to bring success and stability to the club.

Ruben Amorim, the new manager of the club, has told the players how they can please the fans as the Portuguese manager works to turn around the fortunes of the club.