(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping close tabs on his development, and they could look to make a move for the 25-year-old as they look to replace Dani Carvajal in the long term.

According to a report from Spanish publication SPORT, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold remains the first-choice target for the Spanish club, but they are monitoring the Tottenham defender as well.

The report states that the 25-year-old is ready to move to a big club and he has already proven himself in the Premier League. The opportunity to return to his homeland will be quite attractive for the player and Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down for most players. They could provide the 25-year-old with the platform to push for major trophies regularly. Real Madrid have a proven track record when it comes to winning league titles and Champions League trophies.

Pedro Porro will be an expensive option

Porro is certainly one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and he could improve Real Madrid as well. However, Spurs will not want to lose a key player like him easily. They are likely to demand a premium for him.

Alexander-Arnold would cost a lot less because of his contract situation. He will be a free agent in the summer of 2025. The Spanish giants are likely to prefer signing him on a bargain.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Porro will be attracted to the idea of joining Real Madrid so that he can fulfil his ambitions. Spurs will hope that he is not distracted by the transfer interest from the Spanish club.