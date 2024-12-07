New Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has confirmed that he will have funds to strengthen the squad during the January transfer window.

When asked if funds will be made available in January, he said to Leicester Mercury: “Yes”.

The development will come as a major boost for the club and it will certainly excite the fans. Leicester have had a disappointing season so far and they have picked up just three wins in the league.

They are currently 16th in the table and they are very much in the race for survival. They will look to keep their status as a Premier League club Intact, and it would be wise of them to improve the squad in January so that they can bounce back strongly.

“We had a conversation about that (transfers) in London before I signed,” van Nistelrooy said to Leicester Mercury. “We spoke about that, the winter window, and also towards the summer. “We also said that at the same time there’s no rush to do things. I agree with that. The squad is now getting opportunities to prove themselves over this month, which is a great month to work together and play together. There’s time after that to make a good assessment when I’ve seen the players with my own eyes, and we can make decisions in January.”

Leicester need January additions

There is no doubt that they have a number of quality players at their disposal, but they need more depth and quality in the side in order to beat the drop. It will be interesting to see if the former Manchester United striker can get them firing in the coming weeks and then improve the squad when the transfer window reopens.

The Dutchman is now busy assessing his squad over the next month so that he can determine the weaknesses and the positions he needs to improve during the January transfer window.