Mohamed Salah speaks to Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been linked with a move away from the club with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old central defender will be a free agent in the summer of 2025, and the Reds have now offered him a new contract.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that the Dutch international defender has rejected the offer from Liverpool as it did not meet his expectations. Negotiations over an extension are still ongoing and it will be interesting to see if the two parties can thrash out an agreement quickly.

Van Dijk has been exceptional for Liverpool this season and they will not want to lose a player of his ability. The 33-year-old is undoubtedly the best central defender in the world this season. Liverpool will be hoping to fight for major trophies and they cannot afford to lose players of his calibre, especially on a free transfer.

Liverpool looking at replacements for Virgil van Dijk

Multiple clubs keen on Van Dijk

Meanwhile, clubs in Saudi Arabia are keen on signing the Liverpool defender and the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, and Inter Milan are looking to provide him with an exit route as well.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have already spoken to the player’s representatives to gather more information regarding his situation and they are prepared to offer him a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year.

Barcelona have also held talks with Van Dijk. However, the Dutch defender has stated that he will wait for the conclusion of the ongoing contract extension talks with Liverpool and therefore has not yet responded to the offers.

Van Dijk has been exceptional for Liverpool since joining the club from Southampton and he has helped them win multiple trophies during his time at the club. It is no surprise that he is holding out for a lucrative offer at this stage of his career. It could be his final opportunity to bag an attractive contract.