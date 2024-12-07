(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has been linked with a move away from the club during the January transfer window.

A report from Footmercato claims that West Ham United are determined to improve their defensive unit and they have identified the 27-year-old as a target. The player joined Chelsea on a free transfer, but he has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move away from Chelsea would be ideal. The Hammers are keen to sign the player on loan, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to let the player leave temporarily so that he can gain regular first-team experience during the second half of the season.

The defender has started just three games in the league this season and a player of his ability needs more opportunities. He has proven his quality with Fulham before the move to Chelsea and there is no doubt that he could help West Ham improve. The Hammers have looked vulnerable at the back this season and the 27-year-old would be a useful acquisition. Signing him on loan would make it an inexpensive addition as well. They will be able to improve the other areas of the squad.

West Ham need January reinforcements

West Ham have made a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign and they will look to bounce back strongly. They were expected to push for European qualification at the start of the season and signing the right players in January could help them bounce back strongly.

The Chelsea player has the quality to thrive at West Ham and he is well-settled in English football. He could make an instant impact and help the Hammers tighten up at the back. The move could prove to be beneficial for all parties.