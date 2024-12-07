West Ham United attacker Michail Antonio is involved in a road traffic accident

West Ham FC
West Ham United have confirmed that striker Michail Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident.

The club expressed their concern, stating that their “thoughts and prayers” are with Antonio and his family.

The incident occurs just as West Ham are ramping up preparations for their critical match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the London Stadium on Monday night.

The club has yet to provide further details about Antonio’s condition or the nature of the accident.

A club statement read: “West Ham can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time. The Club will issue an update in due course.”

West Ham striker Michail Antonio
Antonio, who began his career in non-league football, joined the Hammers in 2015 and has since become a fan favourite.

In 2023, Antonio played a key role in helping the club secure the Europa Conference League title, cementing his legacy at the club.

His long-standing presence and contributions have made him a crucial figure in West Ham’s success over the years.

West Ham United manager Lopetegui is struggling to keep his job

In other West Ham related news, the Hammers are currently considering their options as manager Julen Lopetegui’s job at the club is uncertain.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick and Italian manager Max Allegri have both been linked with the West Ham job.

The Hammers are currently struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table and Lopetegui’s job at the club has come under the spotlight.

