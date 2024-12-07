West Ham United eye move for Premier League icon to replace Julen Lopetegui

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United are struggling to perform under manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard was appointed the manager after the end of last season at the club and he was backed heavily in the transfer market by the club.

He made a number of prominent signings including Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Carlos Soler, Jean-Clair Todibo and others.

After a meeting between the club chiefs, they decided to give one more chance to Lopetegui who will be in charge of the Hammers against Wolves.

Following the defeat against Leicester City, his position came under threat once again and it appears now that few results going against them could cost the former Real Madrid his job.

According to The Mirror, West Ham United are keeping a close eye on Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick.

The former Premier League midfielder has done an impressive job at the Championship club and his fine performances have caught the attention of some Premier League clubs.

Carrick’s Middlesbrough are once again having a fine season with the Championship club sitting in 5th position at the moment.

The next few weeks are going to be crucial for the Hammers as that could decide the future of the manager.

Graham Potter is the other name being linked with the job at the London Stadium along with managers like Edin Terzic and Sergio Conceicao.

West Ham United are struggling in the bottom half of Premier League

West Ham are currently 15th in the Premier League table, six points above the relegation zone.

They are currently under no threat of getting involved in a relegation battle. However, their next match against Wolves in the Premier League this weekend could decide the future of Lopetegui.

Another big name being linked with the West Ham United job is former AC Milan and Juventus manager Max Allegri who has enjoyed success in the Italian Serie A.