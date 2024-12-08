“Excellent weekend for Liverpool” – Pricey Arsenal signing slammed as Gunners miss title race opportunity

Arne Slot, Gabriel Jesus and Declan Rice (Photo by Dan Istitene, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal saw a late goal disallowed by VAR as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Fulham in what has to go down as a very positive weekend for Liverpool.

As well as the Gunners dropping points at Craven Cottage, Manchester City also once again failed to win as they drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace, while Liverpool’s arch rivals Manchester United suffered a humiliating 3-2 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool, meanwhile, didn’t even actually play as their Merseyside Derby against Everton had to be postponed due to dangerous storms affecting some areas of the country.

Liverpool had been nine points ahead of Arsenal before midweek results saw that lead reduced to seven, but they can now get back to nine points ahead if they win their game in hand.

It’s not going to be easy for Arsenal to claw Liverpool back, with games like today’s really being the kind they need to keep on winning if they are to close the gap.

Once again, however, there were too many individual performers who didn’t quite do enough for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal drop points at Fulham – media reaction

See below for some of the media reaction as journalists posted on X after Arsenal’s draw at Fulham, with Gabriel Jesus singled out for criticism…

F/T: 1-1 Big opportunity missed by Arsenal. A poor first half really cost them. Frustrated by Fulham once again. An excellent weekend for Liverpool, who didn't even play. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) December 8, 2024

Hate digging individuals out but what has happened to Gabriel Jesus? He doesn’t look like he could score in League 2 right now. — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) December 8, 2024

Arsenal have taken two points from the last nine available against Fulham. Whatever questions #AFC try to pose, Marco Silva seems to have the answers. Antonee Robinson was outstanding against Bukayo Saka & Sander Berge was tireless in midfield for #FFC — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) December 8, 2024

Bukayo Saka not being his usual self is also a concern for Arsenal as he’s so often been the one player to get them out of trouble in tight games like this.

There is surely a concern, however, that AFC rely on Saka too much, and lack a real alternative or Plan B in attack.

Having someone like Jesus on the bench should in theory give Arteta a boost, but the Brazil international, who cost £45m (as per BBC Sport‘s report when he joined), has been really disappointing and now contributes very little when he does get on the pitch.