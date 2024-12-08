Mikel Arteta makes big Arsenal transfer decision as enquiries made for defender

Mikel Arteta and Jakub Kiwior (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly ready to keep hold of Jakub Kiwior despite enquiries being made for the Polish defender ahead of January.

Kiwior has largely impressed whenever he’s been involved in Arteta’s first-team, but playing time has been hard to come by due to there being so much competition for places at the Emirates Stadium.

As good as Kiwior has shown he can be, he’s up against William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at centre-back, while numerous others such as Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu are options at left-back.

Arsenal RIVAL Chelsea for elite Brazilian wonderkid!

Still, Arsenal will need squad depth over the course of this long and challenging season, and the Daily Mirror report that they’re ready to knock back interest in Kiwior from Serie A clubs this winter.

Jakub Kiwior transfer interest emerges, but Arsenal want him to stay

The Mirror’s report claims that Italian giants Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli are keen on Kiwior, with enquiries recently made over the 24-year-old.

Still, it seems the Gunners are adamant that they don’t want to lose Kiwior, so fans can probably breathe a sigh of relief on this one.

Kiwior could have a hugely important role to play for Arsenal, even if he’s perhaps never likely to be Arteta’s first choice in any position.

All big clubs need squad depth, and Kiwior provides that, with the former Spezia man slotting in really well for the win over Manchester United in midweek.

Some Gooners will have been sweating about going into that game without the injured Gabriel at the back, but his absence was barely noticed, with Kiwior clearly a very reliable backup option even in big games like that.

AFC need to finally get their hands on silverware after coming so close in the last few years, and it will surely be players like Kiwior who help them get over the line during periods of inevitable injuries and suspensions.