Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Leicester City attacker Jeremy Monga.

The 15-year-old is highly rated at King Power Stadium and he has a bright future ahead of himself. According to Fichajes, Chelsea could face competition from Manchester City in the race to sign the player.

The attacker is valued at around £15 million and Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line. Enzo Maresca will know all about the player having worked at Leicester prior to the move to Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see if the Blues can get the deal done. Manchester City have the financial muscle to sign the player as well.

Both clubs will be attractive destinations for the youngster and he will look to fulfil his potential potential with them. Working under managers like Maresca or Pep Guardiola will certainly help him improve. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players and the 15-year-old would be a long-term investment for them. He could justify the £15 million outlay in the coming seasons.

Jeremy Monga would be a quality prospect

Monga is capable of operating as a winger as well as a striker. He will add goals, flair, pace and technical ability to the side.

Chelsea could use a dynamic attacker like him in the coming seasons, especially with players like Mykhailo Mudryk struggling to live up to the expectations. Similarly, Manchester City need upgrades on players like Jack Grealish, who has been linked with an exit.

While the 15-year-old is not ready to make an impact in the Premier League just yet, the two clubs could nurture him into an established first-team player in the coming years. It remains to be seen whether Leicester are prepared to sell one of their prized prospects.