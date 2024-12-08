More chaos at Manchester United as key figure quits the club in meeting following Forest defeat

Dan Ashworth with Jason Wilcox in the stands (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s chaotic season continues as it’s now being reported that Dan Ashworth is leaving the club despite only being at Old Trafford for five months.

The Red Devils only brought in Ashworth as sporting director in the summer, but it seems his time at the club is going to be short-lived.

Ashworth has already decided to leave following a meeting with Omar Berrada yesterday evening, following Man Utd’s surprise 3-2 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest, according to The Athletic.

This is not what United fans will have been expecting, as Ashworth was one of a number of new faces brought in by the new ownership to try to steer the club in a new direction.

The Athletic report that this surprise decision was ultimately mutual, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe heavily involved.

Who is Dan Ashworth?

Ashworth has long been highly regarded in football for his work on recruitment, and he was pivotal in the club’s moves to sign the likes of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and Noussair Mazraoui this summer.

That’s according to The Athletic, who add that Ashworth was also involved when former manager Erik ten Hag signed a new contract back in the summer.

Ten Hag has since been sacked and replaced by Ruben Amorim, in what has been a topsy turvy few months at MUFC.

Ashworth previously worked at clubs like Newcastle and Brighton, while he also had a spell with the England national team.

He was a key appointment alongside Jason Wilcox, who worked with him as technical director, and United fans will surely be concerned by all this upheaval.

One has to wonder what new manager Amorim makes of all this, with the Portuguese tactician having only taken charge of five games so far, with back-to-back defeats now followed by this surprising and destabilising news.