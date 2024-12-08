More chaos at Manchester United as key figure quits the club in meeting following Forest defeat

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Dan Ashworth with Jason Wilcox in the stands
Dan Ashworth with Jason Wilcox in the stands (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s chaotic season continues as it’s now being reported that Dan Ashworth is leaving the club despite only being at Old Trafford for five months.

The Red Devils only brought in Ashworth as sporting director in the summer, but it seems his time at the club is going to be short-lived.

Ashworth has already decided to leave following a meeting with Omar Berrada yesterday evening, following Man Utd’s surprise 3-2 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest, according to The Athletic.

Man United working to sign Bundesliga sensation!

This is not what United fans will have been expecting, as Ashworth was one of a number of new faces brought in by the new ownership to try to steer the club in a new direction.

The Athletic report that this surprise decision was ultimately mutual, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe heavily involved.

Who is Dan Ashworth?

Dan Ashworth speaking at a press conference
Dan Ashworth speaking at a press conference (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Ashworth has long been highly regarded in football for his work on recruitment, and he was pivotal in the club’s moves to sign the likes of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and Noussair Mazraoui this summer.

That’s according to The Athletic, who add that Ashworth was also involved when former manager Erik ten Hag signed a new contract back in the summer.

Ten Hag has since been sacked and replaced by Ruben Amorim, in what has been a topsy turvy few months at MUFC.

More Stories / Latest News
Kenan Yildiz and Arne Slot
Exclusive: Liverpool battling three PL rivals for €80m transfer to potentially replace Salah
William Saliba during a pre-match warmup with his Arsenal teammates
“Why not?” – Arsenal star sends clear message amid Real Madrid transfer interest
Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones celebrate during Liverpool's draw with Newcastle
Liverpool now on the brink of hugely important deal as compromise struck between all parties

Ashworth previously worked at clubs like Newcastle and Brighton, while he also had a spell with the England national team.

He was a key appointment alongside Jason Wilcox, who worked with him as technical director, and United fans will surely be concerned by all this upheaval.

One has to wonder what new manager Amorim makes of all this, with the Portuguese tactician having only taken charge of five games so far, with back-to-back defeats now followed by this surprising and destabilising news.

More Stories Dan Ashworth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.