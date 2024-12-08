West Ham have been linked with Douglas Luiz (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United reportedly seem to be making initial enquiries about a potential January transfer window move for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazil international has struggled for playing time since leaving Aston Villa for Juve in the summer, despite previously looking a superb talent during his spell at Villa Park.

This has led to speculation that Luiz could leave Juventus already, with a recent report from Gazzetta dello Sport stating that he’d been offered to Manchester United.

Now another report from Gazzetta dello Sport says West Ham and Fulham now seem to be joining the race for Luiz’s signature.

The Hammers could certainly do well to strengthen their midfield with a top player like this who’s proven in the Premier League, especially after the poor start to the season they’ve had.

Is Douglas Luiz set for a return to English football already?

Luiz looked like a fine signing for Juventus this summer, and it’s a surprise that it hasn’t worked out for the 26-year-old in Turin.

The former Villa man looked like he would surely make the step up to a bigger club, whether a European giant like Juve or one of the Premier League’s established big six.

For West Ham to now get Luiz could be a real coup, and give the east Londoners a real boost in the second half of the season.

Still, it remains to be seen how easy it will be for WHUFC to get this deal done as one imagines Man Utd would also still be interested in a player of his calibre.

The Red Devils are going through a poor run of form, and new manager Ruben Amorim will surely want an upgrade on the likes of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte in midfield.

Luiz might have struggled at Juventus, but his previous form in the Premier League will surely mean he has plenty of suitors in England this January.