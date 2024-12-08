Felix Nmecha in action for Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Newcastle United have been among the clubs monitoring Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, who could be available for €40-45m.

The 24-year-old is not the biggest name in European football, but he’s really started to impress at Dortmund, playing a key role for the club last season as they reached the final of the Champions League.

Nmecha was previously on the books at Manchester City as a youngster, though he made only two senior appearances for the club before moving on.

Since then, Nmecha has gone from strength to strength, and he recently became a full Germany international despite also representing England at youth level.

Felix Nmecha transfer interest: Man United and Newcastle scouting Dortmund midfielder

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Nmecha has been closely monitored by Man Utd and Newcastle in recent times.

Feedback on the player has been positive, and there’s also understood to be interest from Aston Villa and other Premier League clubs.

Still, it looks like it could be United or Newcastle who are most likely to try a move for Nmecha in upcoming windows, with Dortmund willing to listen to offers in the region of €40-45m.

That could be a big boost for United at the moment as they continue to struggle under new manager Ruben Amorim, who has now suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Nmecha could give MUFC something a bit different in midfield, and if a deal really can be done for as cheap as €40m then it could be really smart business.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are also big admirers of Nmecha, with Magpies boss Eddie Howe understood to have expressed his desire to bring in a player of his profile as a priority.