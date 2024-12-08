Frenkie de Jong and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Rafa Babot, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United fans might be interested to know that Frenkie de Jong’s future at Barcelona reportedly looks to be in growing doubt.

The Netherlands international has mostly been a key player for Barca, but it’s fair to say he’s no longer featuring as prominently or performing as well under new manager Hansi Flick.

De Jong was recently linked with Man Utd in a report from Fichajes, which stated that new Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim was still keen on the player who’d also been on the club’s radar under previous manager Erik ten Hag.

According to another report from Fichajes, it seems De Jong could be increasingly looking set for a future away from the Nou Camp after seemingly struggling to adapt to Flick’s style of play.

One imagines this will have United and other big clubs on alert, as the 27-year-old could surely still be seen as a tempting option for many teams’ midfields.

Is Frenkie de Jong still what Manchester United need?

De Jong looked like he’d make sense as a target for Ten Hag’s United, as he’d played under the Dutch tactician before and could be ideal to make his style of play work.

However, MUFC have arguably moved on since then, with Amorim likely to have other ideas about how he wants the team to play.

De Jong is also no longer at the very peak of his career, so would arguably be a bit risky at this stage, with a more long-term option probably a better investment overall.

Still, United signed Manuel Ugarte in the summer and it seems pretty clear that he’s struggling to make the desired impact, while Amorim also surely needs to replace Casemiro in that area of the pitch.

It will be interesting to see what Barcelona decide in the end, as one imagines there’s also still a chance De Jong could work his way back into the Catalan giants’ plans.