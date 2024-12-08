Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are an ‘average team’ without centre-back Gabriel Magalhães.

That’s the view of Sky Sports pundits Jamie Redknapp and Paul Merson, who were discussing the Gunners at half-time in their clash with Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal dominated the ball in the first half at Craven Cottage, but went in behind at the break thanks to Raul Jimenez’s 11th-minute strike.

It was an excellent flowing move from Fulham despite it being their only shot of the opening 45 minutes, with every player apart from Adama Traore touching the ball.

However, the ball behind Arsenal’s backline from Kenny Tete to find Jimenez left stand-in centre-back Jakub Kiwior completely stranded, with William Saliba unable to get across and cover.

How much do Arsenal miss Gabriel Magalhães?

Analysing what they’d seen of Arsenal at half-time, former Premier League stars Redknapp and Merson expressed worries about their credentials as an elite outfit without Gabriel — who missed Sunday’s match through injury.

“What you’ve seen is how much Arsenal miss Gabriel when he doesn’t play,” said former Liverpool and Spurs midfielder Redknapp. “Jimenez deserves a lot of credit because the finish is really good.

“Arsenal have been poor, they haven’t really got going.”

Popular former Arsenal man Mersona added: “For the amount of play Arsenal have had… they’ve got a brilliant team, but when they’ve got a few injuries, they look like an average team and they’ve been average today.

“It’s a major blow if they don’t win this football match.”

Arsenal, of course, made the perfect response to their critics in the 52nd minute when Saliba converted yet another set-piece to pull Arsenal level — a just reward for their domination of the match.