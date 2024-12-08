(Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 32-year-old Egyptian international will be out of contract in the summer of 2025, and he has recently revealed in his post-match comments that Liverpool are yet to offer him a new deal.

Former Liverpool icon Dietmar Hamann has now revealed that the player was just sending a message to the club and he’s trying to get things moving as far as a renewal is concerned.

There have been rumours that Salah could end up in Saudi Arabia, but Hamann feels that the player does not wish to leave Liverpool and he wants to continue at the English club.

He said via Mirror: “Mohamed Salah talking to the media about his contract felt like a cry for help. It’s like he was sending a message to the club because they haven’t matched what he wants. “I don’t think that he wants to go to Saudi Arabia, he wants to stay with Liverpool and I don’t think it’s about the money. Maybe just the length of the contract. “It was strange to see him speaking to a journalist after the game for the first time in so long, but him making it public shows that he wants the club to make a move. He isn’t playing games, he is just trying to get things moving.”

Can Liverpool sort out a new deal for Salah?

His comments will certainly come as a major boost for Liverpool and their fans. Keeping Salah at the club should be a top priority for Liverpool. He is undoubtedly the best player at the club and he is also the best player in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old has 26 goal contributions in all competitions this season and he has helped Liverpool climb to the top of the Premier League table and the Champions League standings as well. Liverpool will need him if they want to win major trophies, and it remains to be seen whether they can sort out a contract renewal with the player quickly. They cannot afford to lose a player of his quality, especially on a free transfer.