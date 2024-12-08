Talks held: Arsenal & Man United receive info on striker who’s keen on Premier League transfer

Arsenal and Manchester United club logos (Photo by Patrick Khachfe, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United have been among the clubs to hold talks with the entourage of Lille striker Jonathan David, who is eyeing up a move to the Premier League.

The Canada international is nearing the end of his contract with Lille, and looks set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Sources with a close understanding of David’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that the 24-year-old has decided to seek a new challenge and that he’s particularly keen on a move to England.

However, so far the strongest interest seems to be coming from Inter Milan, who are desperate for a player of David’s profile to come in up front next season.

Inter chief Beppe Marotta has a reputation for striking some superb free transfer deals down the years, and he’s keen to anticipate a battle with other clubs for David’s signature.

Jonathan David transfer: Could the Lille striker head to the Premier League?

Still, Premier League interest in David is there as well, with Arsenal looking at a number of targets up front at the moment, while Man United are also clearly short in that position.

The Gunners need more options behind Kai Havertz, who isn’t really a striker, while Gabriel Jesus has mostly flopped during his time at the Emirates Stadium, partly due to being so injury prone.

David is perhaps not the best or most exciting name on Arsenal’s list, with fans likely to be dreaming of the likes of Alexander Isak, but he could still do a job and would be a bargain as a free agent.

United, meanwhile, are continuing to struggle under new manager Ruben Amorim, who will surely want upgrades on struggling duo Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils have spent big on a number of flops in recent years, so could do well to try to curb their spending by bringing in a smart signing like David on a free.