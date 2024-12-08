Exclusive: Liverpool battling three PL rivals for €80m transfer to potentially replace Salah

Kenan Yildiz and Arne Slot (Photo by Valerio Pennicino, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are one of the main clubs interested in an ambitious potential transfer deal for Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz, who could cost around €80million.

Although Yildiz is happy at Juventus and the Serie A giants are not keen to sell, sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the talented young Turkey international does have his price.

It’s understood that €80m could be the kind of fee required to get into negotiations with Juve, though this would clearly be an ambitious deal for Liverpool and other top clubs.

CaughtOffside have been told that Arsenal, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund are also all keen on Yildiz, with scouts from Premier League clubs in attendance to watch him in recent games against AC Milan and Lecce.

Kenan Yildiz transfer could be ideal to help Liverpool replace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have Mohamed Salah nearing the end of his contract, so it makes sense that wingers like Yildiz are on their radar at the moment.

The 19-year-old looks like he has a big future in the game, so he could be an ideal long-term replacement for Salah if he is to call time on his Anfield career next summer.

Most Liverpool fans would surely just rather Salah stayed at the club and signed a new deal, but, failing that, Yildiz looks like the calibre of player the Reds should be moving for.

Man United could also do with making changes in attack after a dip in form from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, while Antony has proven a major flop during his time at Old Trafford.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are understood to like Yildiz as they look for someone to take the pressure off Bukayo Saka as their main man in attack.

Still, Arne Slot is doing such a good job with Liverpool at the moment that perhaps they’d be the most likely club to be able to tempt him out of Juventus.