Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Unai Emery (Photo by Michael Regan, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to make a move for Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as he could already be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old has struggled for playing time since joining Chelsea from Leicester City in the summer, despite having previously impressed at the King Power Stadium under Enzo Maresca.

It seemed to make sense for Maresca to move for Dewsbury-Hall when he swapped Leicester for Chelsea, but the Italian tactician has not made the English midfielder as much of a key figure for him at his new club.

According to Football Insider, it seems CFC could already be willing to let Dewsbury-Hall leave this January, with Villa on alert and likely to push for a deal.

Interestingly, however, one issue with this could be that Chelsea would not be keen on potentially strengthening a top four rival, according to the report, which just shows how far Villa have come under Unai Emery.

Should Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall leave Chelsea already?

It’s early days yet, but it does already look like Dewsbury-Hall surely has to leave Stamford Bridge if he is to revive his career.

Although Dewsbury-Hall shone during his time at Leicester, this move has perhaps seemed like too big a step up for him, while there’s also simply too much in the way of competition for places in this Blues squad.

Villa could be just the right step for Dewsbury-Hall, as they remain a competitive team on the up under Emery, but with probably more room to accommodate this player.

Some Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed that this deal didn’t work out, but there’s no room for sentiment in football, and it might make sense to move on from this failed piece of business as quickly as possible.