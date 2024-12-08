(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been warned to hold on to defender Max Wober in the upcoming January transfer window.

Wober joined Leeds from Austrian giants RB Salzburg in January 2023 but left the club on loan for Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany following their relegation from the Premier League.

After 27 appearances in Germany and three appearances at Euro 2024 for Austria, Wober returned to Elland Road this summer.

Wober has struggled for consistent game time since arriving back in Yorkshire, with his cause not helped by undergoing knee surgery.

However, the 30-time Austria international has featured in three of Leeds’ last four Championship matches, even starting and scoring in the 2-0 win over Derby County on Saturday.

Leeds urged to keep ‘important’ Max Wober

Recent rumours have suggested Wober could be used in a swap deal between Leeds and Red Bull counterparts Salzburg in the winter.

However, his recent playing time suggests he still has an important role to play under Daniel Farke.

That’s the opinion of former Whites midfielder David Norris, who thinks his old club should keep hold of the defender — who can play at centre-back and left-back.

“It’s a real boost to have him back. They’ll have to boost the squad in January, so getting rid of him wouldn’t necessarily be the best idea,” Norris told MOT Leeds News.

“Maybe in the longer term, they might look for a move for him and to recoup a fee on him, but he’s becoming an important player.”

Farke may well be unwilling to let anyone leave in January with Leeds sitting second in the Championship table with 38 points from 19 games — one adrift of Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

Up next for the Whites is a home clash with Middlesbrough.