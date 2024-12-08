Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City are interested in signing the Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

According to a report via Express, the Premier League champions are keen on the highly rated central midfielder and they could sweeten the deal for Crystal Palace by offering James McAtee to them.

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on the 22-year-old attacker who is valued at £25 million. It will be interesting to see if the Eagles are willing to accept such a deal. They could certainly use attacking reinforcements and McAtee would be a solid acquisition. He is unlikely to get regular gametime at Manchester City and a move to Palace would be ideal for him as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the 20-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder, and he wants to bring the player to the Etihad Stadium.

Man City could use Wharton

Manchester City are lacking in depth in the middle of the park, and they need someone who will help out defensively and control the tempo of the game from the deep, especially in the absence of Rodri.

The Englishman would be a solid acquisition. The 20-year-old has already proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League and he could improve Manchester City. He has been linked with clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal as well.

However, the player is valued at £60 million and it remains to be seen whether the clubs can secure an agreement. Manchester City certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done and the opportunity to play for them could be quite exciting for the young midfielder as well. He would get to challenge for major trophies regularly.

The player is highly rated by Crystal Palace and the Eagles will not be keen on losing him any time soon. Manchester City will probably have to pay over the odds in order to convince the London club.