Manchester United have been linked with a move for the United States youth international Nimfasha Berchimas.

The Red Devils are impressed with the 16-year-old prodigy and they have been keeping close tabs on his progress. According to Give Me Sport, the 16-year-old has been invited to visit Manchester United next week to train with them.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to make a move for him in the coming months. The player is highly rated and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the club.

Berchimas has had a trial with Bayern Munich in 2022 as well. The 16-year-old will arrive in Manchester next week and it remains to be seen whether he can impress the club hierarchy with his performances in training.

Berchimas would be a future prospect

Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to get the deal across the line and they should be able to snap him up for a reasonable amount of money. The transfer could look like a bargain in the long term if the 16-year-old manages to fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming years.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them will be quite attractive for the youngster. In addition to that, Manchester United have a reputation for grooming talented young players, and they could help him fulfil his potential.

The report from Give Me Sport claims that Berchimas was offered the trial before Ruben Amorim took over as the club’s new manager. However, the Portuguese manager’s arrival is unlikely to affect the situation regarding the 16-year-old. Technical director Jason Wilcox is in charge of talent identification, and he will play a key role in bringing the 16-year-old to the club.