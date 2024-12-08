(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The 24-year-old England international has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he has been linked with the move away from Crystal Palace in recent months. Clubs like Newcastle United tried to sign him at the start of the season, but the asking price scared off his suitors.

Now a report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United would be willing to pay £33 million for the defender. It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace are willing to accept the offer. The report mentions that the Eagles could easily demand in excess of £50 million for the player.

He is a proven performer in the Premier League, and it would not be a surprise if Crystal Palace decided to demand a premium for him. Guehi could end up justifying the investment in the long term, but it remains to be seen whether Manchester United United are ready to break the bank for him now.

Marc Guehi would improve Man United

Manchester United have conceded 18 goals in 14 league matches so far and they need to tighten up defensively if they are looking to secure Champions League qualification for the next season. Signing a central defender could make a huge difference and the Red Devils must do everything in their power to get the deal done.

There is no doubt that a club with their resources will be able to afford the asking price. They need top-class players to bridge the gap with clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. Even if they have to overpay, they need to bring in better-quality players.

Guehi we want to compete for trophies as well and Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the country. He will be excited about the possibility of playing for them.