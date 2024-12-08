Chelsea star “immediately” changes something after nightmare start to the Tottenham game

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Dominic Solanke and Marc Cucurella
Dominic Solanke and Marc Cucurella (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella immediately changed his boots after Tottenham went 2-0 up in today’s big Premier League London Derby.

Cucurella has mostly improved a lot this season, with the Blues as a whole looking better since Enzo Maresca took over as manager in the summer.

The Spain international is capable of being a top player on his day, but Nizaar Kinsella noticed his issues at the start of this Spurs game, with early goals from Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski putting Chelsea in serious trouble.

Jadon Sancho has since pulled a goal back for the visitors, but they’re still behind at the time of writing and Cucurella’s errors are a big part of that…

So far, it seems this change has worked as Cucurella hasn’t slipped up again, though there’s a long way to go yet in this game, and the conditions are far from ideal after so much rain.

Chelsea fans will hope they can see the best of Cucurella in the rest of this game, as Sancho’s goal perhaps give them hope of a comeback, as long as they can keep things tight at the back and not concede any more goals.

Is Marc Cucurella good enough for Chelsea?

Marc Cucurella in action for Chelsea
Marc Cucurella in action for Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Some CFC fans will perhaps be concerned, though, that they’re seeing this from Cucurella in a big game, as it will confirm some of their worst suspicions about the former Brighton man.

Even if Cucurella has been better than last season, a lot of Chelsea fans would probably still look at that left-back slot as an area where they could improve.

It would be unfair to make conclusions like that based on one unfortunate first half here at Tottenham, which was always likely to be a difficult game, but it will be interesting to see if this becomes an area the west London club look at in the transfer market.

