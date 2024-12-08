Liverpool now on the brink of hugely important deal as compromise struck between all parties

Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly now on the brink of tying star player Mohamed Salah down to a new contract after a compromise was struck.

Salah’s future has dominated headlines in recent weeks and months, while Liverpool have also had the issue of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold coming towards the ends of their contracts.

The Reds could quite conceivably have lost all three of these vitally important players on free transfers next summer, but it now looks like the club are a step closer to keeping Salah.

It seems that after plenty of discussions with Salah’s agent, a compromise has now been struck between all parties on a new two-year deal for the Egypt international, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report claims that money was never the major issue here, but the length of the contract, and it now seems all parties have reached an agreement to extend Salah’s stay.

How big a boost is this Mohamed Salah news for Liverpool?

If this report proves accurate, it could be huge for Liverpool as they also look to convince Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold to stay at Anfield.

If a world class performer like Salah is ready to stay at LFC, then that will help convince other players that this club is the place to be right now if you want to win major trophies.

Salah has already won both the Premier League and the Champions League during his time at Liverpool, and he’s been a huge part of Arne Slot’s side taking a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table this term.

Slot has done a tremendous job since replacing Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, but it would have been a huge challenge for the Dutch tactician to cope with the departure of such an influential player.