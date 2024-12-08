(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah will be out of contract at the end of the season and Liverpool are hoping to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are hoping to offer him a contract worth around €18 million per season, but the player is holding out for wages of €25 million per season. He wants the new contract to reflect his importance to the club’s project.

Salah has been exceptional for Liverpool since joining the club and he continues to impress every week. The Egyptian has 26 goal contributions this season and he has helped Liverpool climb to the top of the league table. Liverpool have done well in the UEFA Champions League as well, and they are currently on top of the standings in the European competition.

It will be interesting to see if they can win a major trophy this season. Salah will be instrumental to their success, and they must look to keep him at the club for as long as possible. Losing someone of his quality on a free transfer would be a devastating blow, and it is no surprise that Liverpool are looking to tie him down to a new deal.

It will be interesting to see if they are willing to relax their wage policy to get the deal done.

Will Liverpool accept Mo Salah’s demands?

The report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool are now in a dilemma and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Despite being 32, the Egyptian remains a world-class player and he has the fitness to compete at the highest level in the upcoming seasons as well. Even if Liverpool have to offer him a substantial amount of money, the investment could be worth it.

Replacing a player of his quality could prove to be extremely difficult for Liverpool, and they might need to bring in multiple signings to fill his void. Salah is more than just a goal scorer for Liverpool and he is an elite creator as well.