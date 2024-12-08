“Crucial point” – How Ruben Amorim influenced Man United’s decision to part ways with Dan Ashworth

Ruben Amorim and Dan Ashworth (Photo by Gareth Copley, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Although Dan Ashworth and Ruben Amorim didn’t have any problems working together, as such, it’s still being reported that their differences in vision had an important effect as Manchester United decided to make a change.

Ashworth has today left Man Utd as sporting director after only five months at Old Trafford, in news that will have come as a big surprise to many.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, it seems there were clear strategic differences between Ashworth and both Amorim and owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Absolute CHAOS at Manchester United!

Amorim only recently took over as manager of the Red Devils, but he has a clear idea about the kinds of players he wants – young, modern players who are ready to run a lot and play with intensity.

According to Romano, this is not necessarily a view Ashworth shared, and it seems Ratcliffe was ultimately not that happy with him and some of the club’s transfer business since he joined.

What next for Manchester United after so many changes?

It’s been a bit of a chaotic year at United with the change in ownership, a new board coming in, and now a new manager.

It seems far from ideal that Amorim is facing these kinds of problems after only a few games in charge since replacing Erik ten Hag.

MUFC will now need to find a new sporting director, and it’s perhaps a bit alarming that they so quickly felt Ashworth wasn’t the right man after an expensive and lengthy process bringing him in from Newcastle.

Ratcliffe may have someone else in mind for the role, but it also seemed from the outside like Ashworth would’ve been one of his key appointments, so what does it say about his judgement that he quickly changed his mind about him?