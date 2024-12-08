(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the German international defender David Raum.

The 26-year-old left-back has done quite well for RB Leipzig and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League giants. It is no secret that Manchester United need a quality left-back and Raum would be a superb acquisition.

However, a report from the Sun claims that former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could take over at the tub soon, and he could jeopardise their chances of landing the German defender. Ten Hag will not want to weaken his squad and therefore he could block the 26-year-old’s exit.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds. Manchester United need an upgrade on Luke Shaw who has struggled with persistent injury problems. They need a player who will be a reliable defender for them and has an impressive availability record.

David Raum would be a quality addition

Meanwhile, the German defender is reportedly valued at £35 million, and there is no doubt that he would be a quality addition. He will help Manchester United tighten up at the back and he could contribute going forward as well.

Raum has proven his quality in the Bundesliga over the years, and he could be tempted to move to the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to test the German club’s resolve with an offer in the coming months.

Manchester United have had a disappointing season so far and they are in the midtable positions. They will be desperate to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and they need to improve drastically. They need to bring quality players during the January transfer window in order to get their season back on track. It will be interesting to see if they can address the weaknesses in their side, over the next few weeks.