Arsenal could shift away from previous transfer strategy by rivalling Chelsea for Brazilian star

Vitor Reis in action for Palmeiras (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer move for Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The talented 18-year-old looks like the latest exciting prospect to emerge at Palmeiras after the recent success of fellow wonderkids Endrick and Estevao Willian.

Arsenal have been linked with Reis in the past, though Charles Watts spoke to us about how the Gunners have tended to favour moving within the European market, unlike Chelsea.

The Blues have had some success in raiding South America for the best young talent, but it’s not something Arsenal have pursued as much in recent times.

Still, it could be that that’s about to change as Reis seems to be firmly on their radar ahead of next summer, according to Plettenberg in the X post below…

?? Understand that Vitor Reis is already a potential transfer target for Arsenal and Chelsea next summer! #CFC Both clubs are closely monitoring the 18 y/o top talent from Palmeiras. Central defender with a contract valid until 2028. @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/qWpshWIGwd — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 7, 2024

Reis could end up being a smart investment for these clubs, as he looks like a player with huge potential to keep on improving in the next few years.

Will Vitor Reis move to Arsenal or Chelsea?

Given that Chelsea have very clearly signalled their intent to give young players a chance and to build a long-term project around them, it could be that Stamford Bridge would be the more tempting destination for Reis.

There’s just not the same guarantee that the Brazilian would get much playing time at Arsenal, where Mikel Arteta already has plenty of more proven defensive options.

Arteta will also be under increasing pressure to deliver trophies as soon as possible after coming close in the last couple of years, whereas there’s perhaps not quite that same emphasis at Chelsea just yet.

That could mean Reis is given more time to learn and develop in west London than he would be if he made the move to north London instead.