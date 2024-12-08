(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United signed Jean-Clair Todibo at the start of the season, but the French international defender has not been able to live up to the expectations.

According to a report from the Spanish publication SPORT, the player had a heated altercation with manager Julen Lopetegui during the game against Arsenal recently.

The player has not been a regular starter for the Hammers, and his performances have been rather underwhelming as well. In addition to that, there have been reports that the defender was keen on a move to Juventus instead of West Ham United.

Meanwhile, a report from Hammers News claims that the West Ham hierarchy is unhappy with the defender, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to part ways with him at the end of the season. The player is currently on loan at the club and West Ham have an obligation to make the move permanent. Todibo has clearly not enjoyed his time in the Premier League with West Ham and an exit from the London club could be ideal for him as well.

West Ham need a quality defender

West Ham have been quite vulnerable at the back of the season and they need to improve defensively. They should look to invest in a quality central defender who wants to play for them. It remains to be seen whether they decide to dip into the market in January in order to improve their squad.

Meanwhile, Lopetegui is under a lot of pressure after the disappointing start of the season and it remains to be seen whether the club hierarchy is willing to persist with him. There have been rumours that West Ham could look to replace him soon. They have been linked with managers like Graham Potter and Sergio Conceicao.

It will be interesting to see who they end up appointing.