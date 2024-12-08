“Why not?” – Arsenal star sends clear message amid Real Madrid transfer interest

William Saliba during a pre-match warmup with his Arsenal teammates (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender William Saliba has spoken out on his future and made it clear he’s very happy at the Emirates Stadium despite transfer links with Real Madrid.

Gunners fans will be pleased to hear that Saliba seems in no hurry to leave the club any time soon as he’s still relatively early in his career with the north London giants and enjoying his time with them.

Saliba is undoubtedly now one of the top centre-backs in world football and it’s no surprise that someone like Real Madrid would be keen to snap him up if possible.

However, the France international has now given reassuring statements to Arsenal fans, suggesting he’d be happy to stay at the Emirates for the long term.

William Saliba discusses his Arsenal future amid Real Madrid transfer pursuit

Asked about staying at Arsenal for the long run, as quoted by the Mirror, Saliba said: “Yeah of course, I feel at home.

“I signed for the club five years ago but it’s only my third season and I’m enjoying everything – the players, the staff and the fans. I feel at home so of course, why not?”

That seems pretty clear from Saliba, so Arsenal fans will no doubt hope that can put a stop to the speculation about the 23-year-old possibly moving to the Bernabeu or elsewhere.

Arsenal have an exciting squad of young talents like Saliba and also Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori, while others like Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz have arguably not peaked yet either.

There’s every reason for Saliba to stay at Arsenal if he wants to be one of the best players in the world and get his hands on major trophies.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will have to look for alternatives in defence.