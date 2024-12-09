(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Newcastle United continued their poor form this season and lost against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

After a 3-3 draw against Premier League leaders Liverpool, it looked like Eddie Howe’s side will go on to improve and turn around their season after a slow start.

However, the 4-2 defeat against Brentford in London has left them in 12th position in the league and questions are being asked about Howe’s future at St James’ Park.

Out of their last 11 Premier League matches, the Magpies have only won twice and if they fail to turnaround their form soon, Howe could have difficulty keeping his job at the club.

Football pundit and club legend Alan Shearer was critical of the Toon Army after their defeat against Brentford and pointed out a worrying pattern.

Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day, Shearer said: “This is worrying, because two years ago we were praising Newcastle all the time for their energy, for their closing down, for their pressing.

“Look, there’s none of it. If you’re going to go in ones or twos then there’s no point.

“Look at Longstaff here, he goes in by himself and look at his reaction there. He’s asking where are you all? Where’s my help? No one gets within five yards of any Brentford player.”

Longstaff was seen pressing the Brentford players in one moment but he had no support from his teammates and he was easily passed by the opponents.

Newcastle look like a completely different side to what they were two seasons ago.

Newcastle United need improvement in all the positions

Despite having players like Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes, they are struggling to get consistency in their results.

Howe’s side have a habit of playing much better against teams who are closer to the top of the league. They have managed to beat Arsenal this season while they have drawn against Liverpool and Manchester City.

They struggle against the teams in the lower positions and it could be a matter of their focus not being 100%.

Guimaraes was critical of his team after the Brentford defeat and called their performance a “mess”.