“I’d be surprised…” – Arsenal legend expects consequences for Gunners ace after blunder vs Fulham

Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's draw with Fulham (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has heavily criticised Gunners forward Gabriel Martinelli for failing to stay onside as Bukayo Saka’s late goal at Craven Cottage was disallowed after a VAR review.

Saka thought he’d bagged a late winner for the Gunners away to Fulham, but Martinelli had just crept offside before he crossed the ball to the England international.

Speaking on punditry duty afterwards, Merson was far from impressed with the Brazilian for his lack of intelligence at this key moment.

Watch below as the former Arsenal man hits out at Martinelli and suggests he’s going to be getting an earful from manager Mikel Arteta in the dressing room after the game…

?? "In football terms it's criminal what Martinelli has done" Paul Merson shares his thoughts on the disallowed Arsenal goal… pic.twitter.com/f8zq7O803g — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 8, 2024

Martinelli is a fine player when he’s on his game, but he’s not had the best season for Arsenal, and fans will no doubt be frustrated by his actions here.

The quality of Martinelli’s cross for Saka shows the good side of the 23-year-old’s game, but Merson is right that a player of his calibre should’ve been able to wait and hold his run due to his perfect view of the Fulham back line.

Arsenal miss a big opportunity in the Premier League title race

Arsenal could have really piled the pressure onto Liverpool with a victory at Fulham today, getting to just four points behind the Premier League leaders.

Liverpool dropped points with a 3-3 draw away to Newcastle in midweek, and their game against Everton this weekend had to be postponed due to the dangerous stormy weather.

If Martinelli had just held his run, it could have made all the difference, and fine margins like this might be what we look back on at the end of the season if we once again see first and second place separated by just a point or two.

Arsenal will need to ensure they don’t suffer any more slip-ups and hope that LFC have a poor run of their own at some point, even if there’s not much sign of that happening at the moment.