Real Madrid eye up transfer raid for one of Chelsea’s most important players

Cole Palmer celebrates with his Chelsea teammates during the win against Tottenham (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up an ambitious transfer move for Chelsea star Cole Palmer after his sensational form in the Premier League.

The England international has 11 goals and six assists in 15 Premier League games so far this season, continuing on from the world class form he showed last term.

Palmer looks a perfect fit for this Real Madrid team as they look to build around some of the best young players in the world like Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Junior and Endrick.

According to Fichajes, Los Blancos chief Florentino Perez rates Palmer highly and is keen on a potential deal, though it remains to be seen if there’s realistically any price the Blues will negotiate for.

Chelsea surely need to be building around Palmer for the long term if they are to get back to their best as a force in English and European football again.

Chelsea have sometimes lost star names to Real Madrid…

It remains to be seen if CFC will let Palmer go any time soon as he’s tied down to a long-term contract, but we have seen them sell star names to Madrid in the past.

Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard both notably swapped Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu in recent years, so perhaps there’s a chance we could see Palmer making a similar move.

One thing’s for sure – Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca will have to continue this strong start he’s made in west London if he is to convince someone like Palmer to spend his peak years with this club.

For now, the Chelsea project has been about building for the future, but Maresca is arguably a bit ahead of schedule as he has this team closing in on Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

It will be vital for Chelsea to go back to winning major trophies soon, or a potential Ballon d’Or winner like Palmer will no doubt be tempted to try his luck with Real Madrid or another major European giant.