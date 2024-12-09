(Photo by Harry Murphy - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s season has taken another grim turn as star defender Cristian Romero is set to be sidelined for six weeks following a muscle injury sustained during the dramatic 4-3 defeat to Chelsea.

The Argentine World Cup winner’s absence deepens an already challenging injury crisis for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Romero, who has been plagued by injuries this season, made his return against Chelsea after recovering from a toe issue aggravated during international duty. Previously, an ankle injury in early November had already kept him out of two games.

However, his comeback was short-lived. Romero was forced off just 15 minutes into the Chelsea clash, leaving Spurs without their defensive linchpin. Despite taking a 2-0 lead, Tottenham struggled defensively and eventually suffered to a 4-3 defeat.

Cristian Romero out for six weeks

Argentine journalist Gaston Edul has now confirmed that the latest injury Romero has picked up is a muscle injury, unrelated to his previous foot injury. The fresh setback is set to see him miss six weeks of action.

Taking to X, Edul tweeted:

“Cuti Romero has a muscle injury, not in his foot. He has recovered from that injury. He will be out for six weeks.”

Cuti Romero tiene una lesión muscular, no fue en el pie. Está curado de esa lesión.

Va a ser baja por seis semanas. — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) December 9, 2024

This comes as a massive blow for Ange Postecoglou who has not had it easy this season. Tottenham have only won one of their last 7 games, losing 4 and drawing 2. Injuries have continued to be a problem for the Australian, with a number of key players out. The game against Chelsea did not only see Romero pick up an injury, but his star centre-back pair Micky van de Ven and in-form attacker Brennan Johnson also picked up injuries.

With Ben Davies also picking up an injury, the club will now once again be short of option at the back with Radu Dragusin the only senior centre-back available to Postecoglou. Archie Gray is expected to play a make shift role at the back alongside the Romanian.

Injuries to other key players, including goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, forwards Richarlison and Mikey Moore, and winger Wilson Odobert, have hampered their ability to build consistency.

Postecoglou will need to rally his team ahead of the festive fixture congestion, with Romero’s absence adding further strain. The January transfer window looms as a critical opportunity for Spurs to bolster their squad and stabilise their faltering campaign.