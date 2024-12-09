Crystal Palace in talks to sign Liverpool flop

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing free agent Ryan Kent, the former Liverpool forward, with competition from Premier League rivals Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

The 28-year-old has attracted attention from multiple clubs ahead of the January transfer window, as he is available on a free transfer.

Kent, who left Rangers after his contract expired, is now a highly sought-after player, and Crystal Palace are among the clubs looking to strengthen their squad by securing his services according to Fichajes.

Ryan Kent began his career at Liverpool but struggled to break into the first team, despite showing promise during his early years at Anfield.

The winger spent several loan spells at various clubs, including Coventry City, Barnsley, and Bristol City, in search of regular first-team football.

His time at Liverpool saw him gain valuable experience but no consistent spot in the Reds’ senior squad.

Kent’s fortunes changed when he joined Rangers on loan in 2018, a move that led to a permanent transfer to Ibrox in 2019.

At Rangers, he became a key player under manager Steven Gerrard, contributing significantly to the club’s success, including winning the Scottish Premiership title in the 2020-2021 season.

Kent became a free agent after being allowed to leave the club by Turkish giants Fenerbahce this year, attracting interest from clubs, including Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, and Leicester City.

Crystal Palace are expected to be active in January

Oliver Glasner’s side could sign a number of players in the January transfer window as they prepare to turnaround their disappointing season.

Having finished last season in an impressive manner, they have struggled to perform this season and have spent most of the season in the bottom three of the Premier League.

The opportunity to sign Kent for free should be grabbed by both hands and Palace need additions in the attacking and the creativity department.

Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu is another player being linked with a move to Selhurst Park.