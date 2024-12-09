Dan Ashworth mentioned alongside surprise new role due to key Arsenal connection

Dan Ashworth could be an option for Arsenal after leaving Man United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Dan Ashworth is being speculated about as a possible option for Arsenal as they look for a new sporting director to replace Edu.

It was announced yesterday that Ashworth would be leaving his position at Manchester United after just five months, and it seems likely that he’ll now have plenty of suitors in the game.

Ashworth earned a strong reputation from spells at Newcastle and Brighton, though things didn’t quite work out for him at Man Utd as he made a speedy exit from Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic, some sources in the game are now speculating about Ashworth’s ties with Arsenal managing director Richard Garlick, though an approach is not yet thought to have taken place.

Man United hold talks over exciting wonderkid signing!

Ashworth would surely appeal to Arsenal, however, after his previous track record of delivering smart signings without needing to spend a fortune, much like Edu has done in his time at the Emirates Stadium, which is expected to make him very difficult to replace.

Could we see Dan Ashworth making the move to Arsenal after Man United exit?

The links with Ashworth perhaps make sense given their mutual needs, but Arsenal might also feel there are more tempting options out there.

Roberto Olabe has really impressed at Real Sociedad and Foot Mercato recently claimed his talks with Arsenal were reaching an advanced stage, so it might be that the north Londoners are unlikely to change their plans now.

Ashworth has perhaps also shown that he’s not quite cut out for the expectations that come with such an important position at such a big club, so he might find he faces similar issues at Arsenal to the ones he had at United.

It might also be, however, that AFC have a better structure than MUFC overall, making it easier for Ashworth to come in and make the kind of impact he wants.