Man United eyeing risky £60m transfer move for striker who gets “nervous” in front of goal

Man United transfer target Dusan Vlahovic in action for Juventus (Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Manchester United have various problems at the moment, making it hard to pick out a priority to fix in the transfer market, but bringing in a new striker would surely be helpful for new manager Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese tactician has inherited a struggling Man Utd side and will probably be keen to make changes to the squad as soon as possible, with upgrades on flops like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund probably one of the first areas that need addressing.

There should be options out there, and one of the names apparently attracting interest from the Red Devils is perhaps a slightly underwhelming choice in the form of Juventus front-man Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since moving to Juve from Fiorentina, where he’d earned the reputation as one of the top young centre-forwards in Europe.

Still, beggars can’t be choosers and it seems United are considering Vlahovic as one option to come in up front, while Arsenal and Chelsea are also mentioned as possible suitors in a report from TBR Football.

Is Dusan Vlahovic really the answer to Man United’s problems?

Vlahovic is a tall, strong and powerful striker with good technical ability, but even his own manager Thiago Motta has admitted that he’s a player who needs to be less “nervous” in front of goal.

The TBR piece quotes Motta as saying: “How can we help him be less nervous [in front of goal]? I agree that it’s something he needs to improve, but he’s progressing well. It’s clear that, as a striker, he lives for goals. But he brings us much more than that, contributing both offensively and defensively.”

Vlahovic could perhaps be a good option for a team already functioning in other areas, but he doesn’t seem like the kind of figure who’s going to be able to come in and single-handedly lift a low-confidence side like United out of their slump.

On top of that, TBR Football have previously reported on the 24-year-old being likely to cost around £60m, which is surely too much for what looks like it would be a risky signing.