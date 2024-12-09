“I’m really shocked” – Gary Neville is stunned at news coming out of Man United

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

It seems like Manchester United cannot get anything right at the moment.

The Red Devils are struggling to get results on the pitch and have lost their last two Premier League matches, against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest respectively.

The Premier League giants sacked manager Erik ten Hag and appointed Ruben Amorim hoping that a change in management will turnaround their fortunes but that has not been the case.

They are sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League standings and considering how they are playing, it feels like it is going to take a long time before they actually become competitive again.

The Man United hierarchy made a surprising decision to part ways with sporting director Dan Ashworth at the weekend.

They chased him for a long time in order to appoint him from Newcastle United but after only five months at the club, Ashworth has been shown the exit door by the club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Club legend Gary Neville has criticised Man United’s decision to part ways with Ashworth, questioning the club’s authority in the process.

Speaking on NBC Sports Soccer, Neville said:

“I’m really shocked this morning that this has happened and it’s not a great look at all. It’s something that’s going to need a lot of explaining. I think the statement that the club have put out is really poor. Manchester United haven’t had a voice for 10 years. They’ve lost their authority, they’ve lost their boldness. I think they’ve been getting it back a little bit in the last 12 months. What’s really clear is that there is a fracture here. Something has happened.”

Man United struggles continue on and off the pitch

It is another decision that shows the confusion at the club and how Man United are unable to get things right at the top.

Ashworth’s exit just a few months after his arrival is a sign of trouble behind the scenes in the Man United hierarchy.

Since taking charge of the club, INEOS has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford and while they have spent heavily in the transfer market to strengthen the squad, that has not translated into positive results on the pitch.

Increasing tensions between Ashworth and Sir Jim became the reason of the exit for the former Newcastle United man.