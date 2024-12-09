“No intention…” – Reporter clarifies important point about two of Liverpool’s three contract rebels

Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones in training
Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones in training (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been given an interesting update on the futures of star trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

All three of these hugely important Reds stars are dominating headlines at the moment as they could all be out of contract at the end of the season.

New deals have not yet been agreed for any of the three players, though the video report from Sky Sports below provides an important detail on Salah and Van Dijk in particular as we get closer to January.

See below as Melissa Reddy says that although these players can start discussing moves for next season with overseas clubs from January, there is currently no intention from Salah or Van Dijk to do so…

Worryingly for LFC fans, it seems that Alexander-Arnold might not be ruling that out at the moment, with the report perhaps suggesting that the England international’s situation looks the most challenging for negotiators at Anfield.

The clearest hint yet that Trent Alexander-Arnold wants out of Liverpool?

Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool training
Will Liverpool be able to keep the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold? (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

While Salah and Van Dijk seem prepared to stay as long as the terms are right, Alexander-Arnold perhaps has the most tempting opportunity to leave as Reddy notes that Real Madrid are hugely interested in the 26-year-old.

An opportunity like this might not come around again for Alexander-Arnold, and that might mean more work from Liverpool to convince him to commit the peak years of his career to them.

It might be that Alexander-Arnold is just taking his time and will end up deciding to stay with his boyhood club, but for the moment it looks like he’s ready to drag this out, and give himself the opportunity to start negotiating his next move from next month.

