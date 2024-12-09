(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed a significant boost with the return of first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker ahead of their Champions League fixture against Girona, according to The Daily Mail.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has been sidelined for several weeks, first with a thigh issue and later a hamstring injury, missing ten games in all competitions.

Despite these challenges, the Reds have displayed remarkable resilience under manager Arne Slot, sitting atop the Premier League and leading their Champions League group.

In Alisson’s absence, Caoimhin Kelleher has performed admirably, delivering key saves to help Liverpool maintain their strong form, including a fantastic penalty save against Real Madrid to help the Reds win 2-0. However, Slot has consistently emphasised the unique qualities that make Alisson irreplaceable.

Liverpool boost: Timely return of Alisson Becker

Alisson’s availability comes as Liverpool grapple with a string of injuries. Defenders Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, and Kostas Tsimikas are ruled out until Christmas, while Federico Chiesa is still recovering from illness. Forward Diogo Jota has returned to training but is not yet ready for match action, adding further strain to the squad.

Since joining Liverpool in 2018 for a then-record fee, Alisson has been a cornerstone of the team’s success, contributing to Premier League and Champions League victories. His commanding presence, shot-stopping prowess, and ability to organise the defence have earned him a reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

This season, the 32-year-old has already demonstrated his value, keeping five clean sheets in just eight appearances across all competitions despite limited game time.

Liverpool face a packed fixture schedule, with domestic and European ambitions driving their campaign. Alisson’s return not only solidifies their defensive structure but also provides a morale boost for the squad.

The Reds will hope to capitalize on their momentum as they take on Girona, aiming to extend their unbeaten run in Europe.