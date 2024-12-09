Liverpool star is a doubt for Champions League match against Girona after missing training

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have received some positive news as well as some negative news ahead of their Champions League encounter against Girona.

The Reds are currently top of the Champions League standings after winning all five of their matches this season.

They are the only team in the competition with a 100% record and leading teams like Inter Milan and Barcelona in the Champions League table.

Arne Slot’s side will face La Liga side Girona, who are currently ninth in the league, but they could be without their summer signing Federico Chiesa.

The Italian attacker has struggled with his fitness this season and not having a proper preseason is a major reason behind it.

The former Juventus man had an impressive season in the Serie A and that attracted interest from Liverpool who eventually signed the Italian in a bargain fee.

However, his fitness problems are just not going away with the 27-year-old now doubtful to make the squad against Girona due to illness, as confirmed by journalist James Pearce.

The Athletic’s Pearce provided an update on the Liverpool attacker:

“No Federico Chiesa in #LFC training today due to illness”

Federico Chiesa has failed to get his Liverpool career going so far

It is a major blow to Slot and Chiesa, who was involved in Liverpool U21s International Cup encounter last week and also scored a goal for the Reds.

His status for the away match against Girona remains uncertain at the moment but Diogo Jota is back in training after suffering a rib injury in the 2-1 win against Chelsea.

With Darwin Nunez struggling to find his goal scoring form, Slot will be happy to welcome back Jota in the team hoping that the Portuguese attacker can share the burden of scoring goals with Mohamed Salah.

