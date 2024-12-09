“I would like to play in Spain” – Liverpool star makes transfer admission for the first time

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been dealing with the contract situation of some of their key players.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all facing an uncertain future at the club after entering the final year of their contract at Anfield.

Despite the club being hopeful of keeping Salah and Van Dijk at the club, they are not too confident about Alexander-Arnold who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Now another Liverpool star has expressed his desire for a future move away from the club to play in Spain’s La Liga.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has claimed that he would like to play in Spain in the future because the language and the culture there is similar to Argentina.

Ahead of Liverpool’s match against Girona in the Champions League, Mac Allister gave an interview to Spain’s AS and revealed his desire of playing in Spain.

He told AS:

“Yes, why not? It is a country that I really like, and I have visited it several times, and, above all, because of the language and culture it is very similar to Argentina.

“Without a doubt, I would like to play in Spain one day. But today I am very comfortable at Liverpool.”

Alexis Mac Allister is well settled at Liverpool at the moment

Mac Allister has become a crucial part of the starting line up at Anfield since joining the club from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023.

His current deal at Liverpool lasts until 2028 and his exit in the near future from the club is highly unlikely.

His performances this season under Arne Slot have been impressive and his chemistry in the midfield with teammate Ryan Gravenberch has been one of the positives of the season for the Reds.

The opportunity to play for clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona is something that players dream of but at the moment, Mac Allister is fighting for silverware at Liverpool and he does not have any reason to part ways with the Reds.