Exclusive: Talks held as Man United rival Euro giants for potential €25m wonderkid transfer

Martin Baturina and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Jasmin Walter, Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Dinamo Zagreb youngster Martin Baturina, though Paris Saint-Germain have already held talks over a deal.

CaughtOffside understands that PSG have been working on signing Baturina for around €25million and want to get the move done as quickly as possible, though Zagreb are adamant that their star player is not for sale.

The talented 21-year-old attacking midfielder has long been rated as a top talent in European football, and Man Utd are among the clubs to have shown a strong interest in him after monitoring his performances.

REVEALED: The manager Dan Ashworth wanted instead of Ruben Amorim!

As well as the Red Devils, Baturina is also attracting interest from Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, sources told CaughtOffside.

Still, it remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached to persuade Zagreb to sell the Croatia international, even if it’s hard to imagine they’ll be able to hold on to such an elite prospect for much longer.

Where next for Martin Baturina as transfer suitors queue up?

PSG clearly seem keen to win the race for Baturina and it will be interesting to see how much they’re willing to pay to try to break Zagreb’s resolve.

Still, it would be exciting to see this talented young player moving to the Premier League for the next stage of his development, and he could be just the kind of signing for Ruben Amorim’s new-look United to build around.

MUFC could do with strengthening in attack after some underwhelming displays from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho recently, while Antony’s days at Old Trafford are surely numbered.

Baturina looks like he could be just the upgrade United need in that area of the pitch, and like someone who could end up being a smart long-term investment for the club.