(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly preparing for a January clear-out, with Christian Eriksen and Antony identified as two high-profile players likely to leave Old Trafford during the transfer window.

According to GiveMeSport, the Portuguese manager is keen to offload the duo to generate funds for new signings and reduce the club’s wage bill.

Christian Eriksen and Antony to be offloaded in January

Christian Eriksen, who joined United as a free agent in 2022, has been a key contributor during his time at the club, registering 7 goals and 16 assists in 86 appearances across all competitions.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season and the player not seen in the long-term plans of the new manager, the club is reportedly looking to cash in on the Danish midfielder to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

Despite his experience, Eriksen appears to have fallen out of favour under Amorim, who is seeking younger and more dynamic midfield options to implement his vision.

Antony, meanwhile, has failed to impress Amorim, with the United bosses unconvinced that he will be able to turn his fortunes around at the club.

Signed in 2022 for a whopping £86m, he has failed to make his mark at the club. He has made 89 appearances so far across all competitions, scoring only 12 goals and assisting only 5.

The report claims that the club are entertaining the idea of sanctioning the sales of both the aforementioned players and there is a growing possibility that the out of favour pair will be heading for exit.

The decision to part ways with Eriksen and Antony follows a turbulent period for the club. United shocked fans by sacking sporting director Dan Ashworth just five months into his tenure, leaving Amorim to work closely with other key decision-makers on transfer strategies.

It was reported that Amorim influenced Manchester United’s decision to let go of Ashworth but it was mainly because of a disagreement with club owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s vision for the club which was not shared by Ashworth.

While Eriksen and Antony are set to depart, the report suggests United will not pursue a striker in January. With Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, and Joshua Zirkzee available, Amorim is confident in the club’s existing attacking options.

However, the sale of Antony and Eriksen is expected to boost their transfer budget as they look to bolster their squad.

Mixed start for Amorim at Manchester United

United have played five matches under Amorim, winning twice — a 3-2 victory over Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League and a commanding 4-0 win over Everton in the Premier League. However, a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town and back-to-back defeats to Arsenal (2-0) and Nottingham Forest (3-2) have left fans eager for better results.

Amorim will hope to sign a few players of his choice in the upcoming January transfer window and turn the fortunes around at Old Trafford.