Ange Postecoglou confirms Tottenham injury blow after Chelsea defeat

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero suffered an injury during their 4-3 defeat to Chelsea.

The Argentine international was forced off the pitch just 15 minutes into the match, and his absence had a noticeable impact on Tottenham’s defensive performance.

Despite initially being 2-0 up, Spurs struggled without Romero and conceded four goals, ultimately losing the match.

The injury to Romero is a significant blow for Tottenham, as he has been a key figure in their defense.

The World Cup winning defender has been unlucky with injuries and the latest one comes at a crucial time for manager Ange Postecoglou and his side when they are struggling to perform and get positive results.

Postecoglou said to Football London:

“Romero is just obviously hugely disappointing. He felt something in his quad. He trained really well. He wasn’t the one I was worried about, to be honest, but, you know, it’s just like I said, the way the season’s going for us unfortunately. So we just have to wait and see.”

There is still no update about how long the defender will be out for but being a crucial member of the starting line up at the club, he will be missed.

The North London club also had to take off Brennan Johnson and Micky Van de Ven, raising questions about their fitness as well.

The Tottenham manager had some positive news for the fans regarding those two players.

He said:

‘Brennan just didn’t feel well. He didn’t feel well at half-time, but he wanted to give it a go, but he just wasn’t feeling 100 per cent, so I had to take him off.

‘And then, well, the plan was always for Micky to play 60, 70 [minutes] today. Obviously, I thought Romero would be okay to play 90, but Mickey, probably 60,70.’

Ange Postecoglou needs new additions at Tottenham in January

Tottenham’s defensive depth has already been a concern this season, and the injury to Romero further highlights the issue.

With players like Romero and Van de Ven both having struggled with injury problems, Spurs are facing challenges in maintaining a stable and consistent backline.

The January transfer window is coming at the right time for Spurs where they can invest in a new defender who can fill the void left in the team due to the fitness issues of both their first choice defender.

They also have Radu Dragusin in the squad but the centre-back has not been as impressive as expected.

The likes of Richarlison, Wilson Odobert, Timo Werner, Romero, Van de Ven, Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie and others have suffered fitness issues this season which has hugely affected Tottenham’s season.