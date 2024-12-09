Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim says the blame for Manchester United’s poor set-piece defending lies with him.

The Red Devils lost 3-2 at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening, with Amorim already feeling the magnitude of the job ahead of him.

United will be particularly disappointed with Nikola Milenkovic’s opener, with the Serbian centre-back heading home from a corner inside just two minutes.

That’s the seventh time United have conceded from a set-piece in the Premier League this season, with only the bottom two sides Southampton (8) and Wolves (11) enduring a worse record.

There’s no doubt United’s inability to defend their own box is hindering them and unless they can eradicate that flaw soon, they’re unlikely to improve on their current 13th-place standing.

Ruben Amorim takes responsibility for Man Utd set-piece flaw

Amorim has only been in the United hot seat for five matches, with that hardly enough time to make any meaningful changes to the club’s fortunes.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese coach is taking responsibility for their set-piece woes, insisting it’s on him to improve performances in this area.

“When this happens, it’s more my fault because I’m responsible,” Amorim told reporters (via Man Utd’s official website). “We try to do it in the best way. We did a lot of work in this area because we saw it against Arsenal. It was really hard in this context, suffering in the first play [of the game], to put energy into the team but we managed to do it. We were drawing the game, but then in the second half, the same thing.

“Then you feel it in everybody, the fans, the players…it’s really hard to transmit something, like continue to your job. We managed to score one more but then it was more like we wanted [to score again], but there was not a lot of quality.”

Up next for Man Utd — who have been rocked by the surprise exit of Dan Ashworth — is a trip to Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday.