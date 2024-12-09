(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United supporters might soon see a familiar face back at Carrington, with reports suggesting that Paul Pogba could train with the club following his recent departure from Juventus.

The French midfielder, now a free agent, is reportedly considering a potential return to Manchester for a third stint at the club that launched his career.

Pogba’s relationship with Manchester United spans over a decade, starting with his time in the club’s youth academy in 2009.

After moving to Juventus in 2012 due to limited first-team opportunities, Pogba went on to establish himself as one of the top midfielders in Europe, winning multiple Serie A titles and earning individual accolades such as the Golden Boy and Bravo Award.

His success in Italy caught the attention of his former club, leading to a record-breaking return to Old Trafford in 2016 for a fee of £89.3 million. Despite moments of brilliance, including helping United win the Europa League and League Cup in his first season, Pogba’s second spell was marred by injuries and inconsistent performances.

Following a tumultuous return to Juventus in 2022, which included recurring injuries and a doping suspension, Pogba and the Italian club mutually terminated his contract last month, leaving him as a free agent.

Louis Saha says Paul Pogba will be given a chance to train with Manchester United in surprise return

Louis Saha, a former Manchester United forward, has voiced his support for Pogba’s potential return to the club, particularly for training.

Speaking to Casino Utan Spelpaus, Saha expressed his belief that training with United’s high-caliber squad could help Pogba regain his peak form as he looks ahead to a competitive return in March 2025 after serving a reduced doping ban.

Saha said (quotes via Goal):

“I’ve heard some rumours that Paul Pogba will be offered the opportunity to come back and train with Man United in the New Year, and I think that would be a great opportunity for Paul. He needs to get back to his best level as quickly as possible, and training with top players will help him to do that. I think he would be thrilled to have the opportunity to go back to the club.

“I also think that Paul Pogba is still a very special player. When you think about midfielders, Pogba has unique qualities. I think the United squad lacks power in the midfield, and we’re missing a skilful player that can play box-to-box, so he would be a good addition (to the United squad) because he’s a different profile of player to what United have.

“When I look at Pogba, I think that many teams in the Premier League would find signing him as a free agent an attractive proposition. Forget about the salary, I’m sure Paul is ready to find a compromise on that as he wants to play football again after such a long time on the sidelines. When I think about Pogba, there are more positives with signing him than there are negatives, and I think he’s a player that should interest Manchester United in January. All the top clubs in the Premier League should see signing Pogba on a free transfer as an amazing opportunity. That’s how I see it.”

Despite his troublesome spells in the Premier League, he remains linked with a move back to England, with several clubs linked with him recently. Newcastle and West Ham are among clubs linked with a move for the Frenchman

The more surprising links come from Arsenal, with ex-Gunner Emmanuel Petit urging the club to make a move for the former Manchester United man.